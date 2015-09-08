Going to school in a refugee camp
Syrian children living in a special refugee camp have been returning to school for the first time in more than a year.
On Monday surrounding Syria, like Lebanon and Jordan.
It comes after huge pressure to do more to help the thousands of migrants and refugees trying to reach Europe from war-torn countries.
The United Nation's Refugee Agency says more than four million people have fled Syria and
Newsround has been finding out about life for kids at one refugee camp in Jordan.