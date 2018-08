Getty Images Only Robert Lewandowski has scored more goals in Euro 2016 qualification than Gareth Bale

Gareth Bale's header gave Wales a 1-0 win in Cyprus to put them three points away from qualifying for Euro 2016.

Wales are still unbeaten and three points clear at the top of Group B.

If they beat Israel on Sunday they'll qualify, which will be their first appearance at a major tournament in 58 years.

Reuters Dave Edwards had a goal disallowed for Wales in the first half

Getty Images Bale has scored six goals for Wales in Euro 2016