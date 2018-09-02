What to expect when you start high school

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Back to school advice for new Year 7 students

The summer holidays are officially over and lots of you will be heading back to school again.

In Scotland the new term started a few weeks ago, and now kids in the rest of the country are heading back to the classroom too.

For some of you, this will mean making the move from primary to secondary school.

If you've got any advice for others, let us know in the comments.

There'll be new challenges, lots of new faces and there's a chance you might get lost looking for lessons.

We've been taking a look at what kind of things you can expect when you start high school.

New Uniform

Starting a new school will likely mean a new uniform.

This can include lots of different things like a blazer and tie, as well as special school P.E. kit.

If you're struggling with your tie though, Jenny (also known as Tie Girl) is here to help.

Different friends

As well as keeping in touch with your friends from primary school, there'll also be the chance to make new friends at high school.

These could be people who are in the same forms, classes or clubs as you.

Take a look at our Newsround Special for advice on making friends at a new school.

Homework

As there are more subjects to study in high school, there is often more homework too.

Try to put aside a bit of time each night to work on your homework, so you don't have lots to do all in one go.

Getting Lost

High schools are often a lot bigger than primary schools, and trying to get around on your first day can be a bit confusing.

Lots of high schools will give you a map on your first day, which will help you to get around.

If you get lost on your way to a class don't be afraid to ask an older student or a teacher for advice, as they were all new once!

Being different

There's probably going to be a lot more students than at your primary school, so you're more likely to meet people who are different to you.

They might come from an area or primary school you've never heard of.

Or they might have a disability, or look at the world in a different way than you do.

It might take a while to settle in

These kids have made it through their first year of high school, and you can too!