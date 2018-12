Rugby World Cup 2015: Home nations announce full squads

PA

Ireland, Scotland, England and Wales have all now announced their final squads for this year's Rugby World Cup.

All four chose to leave some high profile players out with Wales' head coach Warren Gatland deciding against taking newly capped fly half Gareth Anscombe in his final 31.

Scotland boss Vern has chosen to leave out Scotland's most capped player Dougie Fife and Ireland's head coach Joe Schmidt has been forced to leave out flanker Tommy O'Donnell after an injury during a warm-up game.

England announced their squad last week and made a controversial decision to include rugby league convert Sam Burgess, who had only made his England debut a few weeks ago.

Here is a closer look at the full squads...

Wales squad

PA

Props: Tomas Francis (Exeter Chiefs), Paul James (Ospreys), Aaron Jarvis (Ospreys), Gethin Jenkins (Cardiff Blues), Samson Lee (Scarlets).

Hookers: Scott Baldwin (Ospreys), Ken Owens (Scarlets).

Locks: Jake Ball (Scarlets), Luke Charteris (Racing 92), Dominic Day (Bath), Bradley Davies (Wasps), Alun Wyn Jones (Ospreys).

Back-rows: Taulupe Faletau (Newport Gwent Dragons), James King (Ospreys), Dan Lydiate (Ospreys), Justin Tipuric (Ospreys), Sam Warburton (Cardiff Blues, capt).

Scrum-halves: Gareth Davies (Scarlets), Rhys Webb (Ospreys), Lloyd Williams (Cardiff Blues).

Fly-halves: Dan Biggar (Ospreys), Matthew Morgan (Bristol), Rhys Priestland (Bath).

Centres: Cory Allen (Cardiff Blues), Jamie Roberts (Harlequins), Scott Williams (Scarlets).

Wings: Hallam Amos (Newport Gwent Dragons), Alex Cuthbert (Cardiff Blues), George North (Northampton Saints).

Full-backs: Leigh Halfpenny (Toulon), Liam Williams (Scarlets).

Ireland squad

PA

Forwards: Rory Best (Ulster), Sean Cronin (Leinster), Tadhg Furlong (Leinster), Cian Healy (Leinster), Jamie Heaslip (Leinster), Iain Henderson (Ulster), Chris Henry (Ulster), Jack McGrath (Leinster), Jordi Murphy (Leinster), Sean O'Brien (Leinster), Paul O'Connell (capt), Peter O'Mahony (Munster), Mike Ross (Leinster), Donnacha Ryan (Munster), Richardt Strauss (Leinster), Devin Toner (Leinster), Nathan White (Connacht).

Backs: Tommy Bowe (Ulster), Darren Cave (Ulster), Keith Earls (Munster), Luke Fitzgerald (Leinster), Robbie Henshaw (Connacht), Paddy Jackson (Ulster), Dave Kearney (Leinster), Rob Kearney (Leinster), Ian Madigan (Leinster), Conor Murray (Munster), Jared Payne (Ulster), Eoin Reddan (Leinster), Jonathan Sexton (Leinster), Simon Zebo (Munster).

Scotland squad

PA

Props: Alasdair Dickinson (Edinburgh Rugby), Ryan Grant (Glasgow Warriors), Willem Nel (Edinburgh Rugby), Gordon Reid (Glasgow Warriors), Jon Welsh (Newcastle Falcons).

Hookers: Fraser Brown (Glasgow Warriors), Ross Ford (Edinburgh Rugby), Stuart McInally (Edinburgh Rugby).

Locks: Grant Gilchrist (Edinburgh Rugby), Jonny Gray (Glasgow Warriors), Richie Gray (Castres), Jim Hamilton (Saracens), Robert Harley (Glasgow Warriors).

Back-rows: Adam Ashe (Glasgow Warriors), John Barclay (Scarlets), Hugh Blake (Glasgow Warriors), Blair Cowan (London Irish), David Denton (Edinburgh Rugby), John Hardie (Highlanders), Josh Strauss (Glasgow Warriors), Alasdair Strokosch (Perpignan), Ryan Wilson (Glasgow Warriors).

Scrum-halves: Chris Cusiter (Sale Sharks), Sam Hidalgo-Clyne (Edinburgh Rugby), Greig Laidlaw (Gloucester), Henry Pyrgos (Glasgow Warriors).

Fly-halves: Ruaridh Jackson (Wasps), Finn Russell (Glasgow Warriors), Duncan Weir (Glasgow Warriors).

Centres: Mark Bennett (Glasgow Warriors), Alex Dunbar (Glasgow Warriors), Peter Horne (Glasgow Warriors), Matt Scott (Edinburgh Rugby), Richie Vernon (Glasgow Warriors).

Wings: Sean Lamont (Glasgow Warriors), Sean Maitland (London Irish), Tommy Seymour (Glasgow Warriors), Tim Visser (Harlequins).

Full-backs: Stuart Hogg (Glasgow Warriors), Greig Tonks (Edinburgh Rugby).

England Squad

Getty Images

Props: Kieran Brookes (Northampton Saints), Dan Cole (Leicester Tigers), Joe Marler (Harlequins), Mako Vunipola (Saracens), David Wilson (Bath Rugby)

Hookers: Jamie George (Saracens), Rob Webber (Bath Rugby), Tom Youngs (Leicester Tigers)

Second rows: George Kruis (Saracens), Joe Launchbury (Wasps), Courtney Lawes (Northampton Saints), Geoff Parling (Exeter Chiefs)

Back rows: James Haskell (Wasps), Ben Morgan (Gloucester Rugby), Chris Robshaw (captain, Harlequins), Billy Vunipola (Saracens), Tom Wood (Northampton Saints)

Scrum-halves: Danny Care (Harlequins), Richard Wigglesworth (Saracens), Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers)

Fly-halves: Owen Farrell (Saracens), George Ford (Bath Rugby)

Centres: Brad Barritt (Saracens), Sam Burgess (Bath Rugby), Jonathan Joseph (Bath Rugby), Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs)

Back three: Mike Brown (Harlequins), Alex Goode (Saracens), Jonny May (Gloucester Rugby), Jack Nowell (Exeter Chiefs), Anthony Watson (Bath Rugby)