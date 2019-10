The Royal Mint

A special £20 coin is being made to commemorate the Queen becoming Britain's longest reigning monarch.

On 9 September 2015 the Queen will have ruled for more than 63 years and 216 days.

The back of the coin shows the different faces of the Queen that have been on British coins

She'll have overtaken the record set by her great-great-grandmother, Queen Victoria, more than a century ago.

The silver coin features the new picture of the Queen that was unveiled earlier this year.