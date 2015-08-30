play
Watch Newsround

Hurricane Katrina: New Orleans marks 10 years since disaster

Last updated at 08:36
To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.
Ten years on from Hurricane Katrina

Commemorations have taken place in the US city of New Orleans to mark the 10th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina.

At a memorial service, Mayor Mitch Landrieu recalled how residents had turned to each other for support.

Former President Bill Clinton later spoke at a concert in the city.

Hurricane Katrina killed nearly 2,000 people and displaced one million. It was the most expensive natural disaster in US history.

Prayers at New Orleans Katrina Memorial. 29 Aug 2015AP
Mayor Mitch Landrieu, right, said New Orleans was unbroken

"We saved each other," the mayor added. "New Orleans will be unbowed and unbroken."

After speeches, a parade took place through the neighbourhood, with some participants in colourful Mardi Gras dress.

The Original Big 7 Junior Steppers parade through the Central Business District in a second line parade to mark the tenth anniversary of Hurricane Katrina in New Orleans, Louisiana August 29, 2015.Reuters
Many people took part in colourful parades in New Orleans to mark the tenth anniversary of Hurricane Katrina

"It is kind of bittersweet. We want to celebrate because we are still here, but a lot of people are not," said resident Natasha Green.

"It is important to remember what we went through here."

Prayers at New Orleans Katrina Memorial. 29 Aug 2015Getty Images
Prayers were said at the Hurricane Katrina Memorial

Throughout the day, thousands took part in traditional musical parades through the city's streets.

President Barack Obama visited New Orleans on Thursday, praising "the extraordinary resilience of this city and its people".

More like this

Hurricane Katrina
play
2:21

America marks ten years since Hurricane Katrina

A hurricane

What's the difference between hurricanes, cyclones and typhoons?

Damage caused by hurricane in Cabo San Lucas
play
1:30

Hurricanes to heatwaves: US hit by extreme weather

Indian residents clear up cyclone damage
play
0:41

How to clean up after a cyclone

Hurricane Gonzalo 17 October 2014
play
1:26

Hurricane Gonzalo hits Bermuda

Top Stories

greatest-dancer-2.

The Greatest Dancer 2: Everything you need to know

comments
4
A hurricane

What are hurricanes, cyclones and typhoons?

Jermaine-Jenas.
play
2:07

Predictions for the new Premier League season

Newsround Home