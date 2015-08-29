Tropical Storm Erika devastates the island of Dominica

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Tropical Storm Erika pounds Dominica

A tropical storm has devastated the Caribbean island of Dominica causing floods and mudslides.

The damage caused by Tropical Storm Erika has set the country back 20 years, its prime minister said.

According to officials, the storm has killed at least 20 people, with at least 31 people reported missing.

Neighbouring islands of Haiti and the Dominican Republic are now expecting very strong winds too.

AP A church collapsed in the centre of Dominica's capital, Roseau

A state of emergency has been declared in the US state of Florida, where the storm is expected on Sunday.

Dominica's Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit said in a televised address late on Friday that hundreds of homes, bridges and roads had been destroyed.

AP About 80% of Dominica was without power and the water supply was cut off

He said: "It is with heavy heart that I address you, you can well imagine the hell that it has been for me since I heard of the passing of Tropical Storm Erika and the damage it has done to our dear people and beloved country. But we all have to pull ourselves together.

"The extent of the devastation is monumental. We have, in essence, to rebuild Dominica."