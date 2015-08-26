Celtic out of Champions League

SNS Markus Rosenberg headed Malmo ahead against Celtic

Celtic exited the Champions League at the play-off stage as Swedish side Malmo claimed a 4-3 aggregate win.

After losing the first leg match 3-2, Malmo turned the tie around when Markus Rosenberg scored.

Dedryck Boyata's own goal then sealed Celtic's defeat.

The Scottish Champions will drop down to play in the Europa League group stage.

SNS Ronny Deila's goal of managing Celtic in the Champions League group stage remains unfulfilled for now

It will be a second appearance in a row in that competition for the Scottish champions.

Last season, Roony Deila's men reached the last 32 of the tournament, losing to Italian giants Inter Milan.