play
Watch Newsround
Last updated at 11:53

Stork chick adopted by new family

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.

A baby lesser adjutant stork has hatched into a new family.

The chick was abandoned, while it was still an egg, in May.

Luckily zoo keepers at the Bronx Zoo in the the US, spotted the egg and moved it to an incubator, where it was carefully monitored.

Before it was due to hatch, the egg was placed in a nest belonging to another pair of storks already nesting.

The female accepted the egg and completed incubating it alongside her own egg.

The fostered egg hatched on June 27, followed by the hatching of the pair's own egg on August 5.

Both chicks have been accepted by the proud parents who are now caring for them.

Lesser adjutant storks are one of 19 stork species in the world.

As adults, they stand between 43 and 48 inches tall and have a wingspan of nearly seven feet.

Pictures from the Wildlife Conservation Society.

More like this

Stork

Thrigby Hall nesting storks may end 600-year wait

Oystercatcher

Bird nest closes brand new footpath

Graphic image with text saying birdsong quiz
play
1:06

Can you tell a bird from its song?

Why birds fly in formation
play
1:04

Why do birds fly in formation?

Top Stories

13-year-old Benjy on a football pitch with cartoon footballs

What's it like being a World Cup flagbearer?

England national football team's three lions badge

Who was England's star of the group stage?

The Star Wars character Rey posing with a light sabre
play
1:53

Want to train like a Jedi?

Newsround Home