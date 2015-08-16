Services mark 70th anniversary of VJ Day

PA

The Queen has lead events to mark the 70th anniversary of VJ Day, when Japan surrendered and World War Two ended.

A flypast over London's Horse Guards Parade marks the 70th anniversary of VJ Day

She and the Duke of Edinburgh joined the Prime Minister and former prisoners of war at a remembrance service at St Martin's in the Field church in London.

The service is taking place in central London

A service was also held in Horse Guards Parade, followed by a flypast and march by veterans of the Far East.

What is Victory in Japan Day?

The events remembered the estimated 71,000 British and Commonwealth soldiers who died in the war against Japan, including more than 12,000 prisoners of war who died in Japanese captivity.

Ministry of Defence The message 'VJ70' has been spelled out on the deck of Royal Fleet Auxiliary ship Fort Victoria by personnel from the RFA and the Royal Navy to mark the anniversary

"Preserving our freedoms"

Prime Minister David Cameron told the BBC it was important to "honour the memory of those that died, the thousands that died, serving our country, preserving our freedoms".

He said: "I think it's also particularly important perhaps, this anniversary, where so many of the participants are now such a great age.

Reuters Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said his country would never forget the "horror of the war"

Japan has also marked the anniversary.

At a memorial service in Tokyo, Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Emperor Akihito held a minute's silence.