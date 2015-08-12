play
When to see the Perseid Meteor shower

The Perseid Meteor shower occurs every year and gives stargazers the chance to spot shooting stars.

The meteor shower is caused by Earth passing through a trail of comet dust as the planet spins in space.

We can see the trail of comet dust and debris from the ground in the form of a meteor shower.

The shower will reach its peak in the early hours of Thursday morning, between 1.00am and 4.00am, when as many as 100 meteors may be seen every hour.

BBC Weather reporter, Simon King, tells us the best times and areas in the UK to view it.

