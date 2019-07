England regained the Ashes by sealing victory over Australia on the third morning of a stunning fourth Test.

Alastair Cook's team took the three wickets they needed to win by an innings and 78 runs at Trent Bridge and take an unassailable 3-1 series lead.

Ben Stokes claimed another wicket to end with 6-36 as the Australia tail was dismissed within an hour on Saturday.

BBC Sport presenter and former Newsrounder, John Watson, sent us this report.

