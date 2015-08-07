Ashes 2015: Stuart Broad takes 300th wicket

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Broad delighted with 'dream' day

England fast bowler Stuart Broad has claimed his 300th test wicket against Australia.

"It was one of those days you dream of," Broad said. "It's been the perfect day but it starts again tomorrow."

The cricketer reached the milestone playing in the fourth test of Ashes at his home ground of Trent Bridge in Nottingham.

He went on to take a career-best eight wickets for 15 runs as England bowled out Australia for 60 runs.

"My previous-best ever bowling was seven for 12 against Kimbolton School Under-15s," Broad added.

Broad becomes the fifth Englishman to reach 300 wickets - alongside James Anderson, Ian Botham, Bob Willis and Fred Trueman.

England's batsmen added to Australia's misery by scoring 274 runs for four wickets at the end of the first day, a lead of 214 runs.

Victory will give England an unbeatable 3-1 lead in the five-match series against rivals Australia.