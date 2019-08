Bun Hashizume was 14 years old and lived in Hiroshima, in Japan, when a nuclear bomb was dropped on the city at the end of World War Two.

She told Newsround the inspiring story of her life before and after that devastating and world-changing event.

This animation contains some sad moments that you might find upsetting.

You can find out more about what happened in Hiroshima here.

Watch 'Hiroshima: A Newsround Special'