play
Watch Newsround

Over 100 children rescued in Nigeria

More than a hundred children have been rescued as part of a big army operation in Nigeria.

They were freed by troops as part of an attempt to try and tackle an extremist group called Boko Haram.

They're an Islamic extremist group who've been fighting against troops from the Nigerian government for several years.

They don't want Nigerian children, particularly girls, to have an education in the same way that children in countries like the UK do and have taken extreme action to make their point.

Millions of people around the world, including UK Prime Minister David Cameron, have spoken out against what Boko Haram are doing.

And now the Nigerian army is taking strong action to stop the group.

Watch Leah's report to find out more...

Watch more videos

Video

Over 100 children rescued in Nigeria

Video

'You don't know what'll be in the cupboard in the school holidays'

Video

Esport expert Frankie Ward's top gaming advice

Video

How was the Earth made?

Video

Watch: 11-year-old skateboarder with some serious skills

Video

FaZe Clan gets its first female pro-gamer

Video

Why are insects so amazing?

Video

'Why I'm glad that I have alopecia'

Video

London's Olympic history

Video

What's on Boris Johnson's to-do list?

Video

Who is Boris Johnson and what does he stand for?

Video

Put yourself on the Moon with CBBC Buzz

Video

The best weird and wacky bugs

Video

A look back at Nelson Mandela's life

Top Stories

Fizzy-drinks

Energy drink ban in Scotland's sports centres

Meghan-Markle.

It's Meghan's birthday!

comments
habitable-zone-nasa

Nasa's Tess discovers Earth-like planet

Newsround Home