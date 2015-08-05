play
Watch Newsround

Watch our Hiroshima Special trailer

On the 70th anniversary of the atomic bombing of the city of Hiroshima, Leah travels to Japan to find out more about what happened on that day in 1945.

She discovers what it was like first hand from one survivor who was just 14-years-old at the time.

We also talk to two young Japanese girls about what Hiroshima means to them.

Here's the trailer.

Watch 'Hiroshima: A Newsround Special' - Thursday 6 August at 5.30pm on the CBBC channel and on the Newsround website

