Last updated at 08:16

Popfest: Vegetable orchestra keeps music fresh

Orchestras are always looking for ways to keep their performances fresh, but these guys have taken it to a whole new level.

Their instruments are vegetables!

The Vegetable Orchestra have been performing in Austria this weekend.

They play different instruments created from fresh vegetables including carrot flutes and radish horns.

The group change their instruments regularly depending on which veggies are in season.

