England captain Charlotte Edwards expects an extremely competitive Ashes series against the Women's Cricket World Cup holders Australia.

The Women's Ashes begins on Tuesday, with England hoping to beat the Australian side for a third time in a row.

Unlike the men's series, the winners are decided across all three versions of the game - three One Day International matches, a five-day Test match, and three Twenty-20 International matches.

Taunton, in south-west England, hosts the first match as England return to action for the first time since beating New Zealand down under in February.