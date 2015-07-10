play
Watch Newsround

Britons fly home from Tunisia

British people are being flown home from Tunisia, in north Africa, after the UK government has said they should leave.

It's because of a terror attack that happened in , where 30 British people lost their lives.

The British government didn't ask everyone to leave immediately after the attack, but has now taken the decision to do so.

Terror attacks are extremely rare, but the government is worried it could happen again in Tunisia.

But some Tunisians are not happy with the decision - they're worried about the impact it will have on tourism in the country.

Watch Ayshah's report to find out more...

