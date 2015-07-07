play
Watch Newsround
Last updated at 15:47

7/7 London bombings: How people came together

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.

Today is the 10th anniversary of one of the worst terrorist attacks on the UK.

On 7 July 2005, four men with rucksacks full of explosives attacked central London.

More than 50 people lost their lives and hundreds more were injured.

The attacks became known as the 7/7 bombings.

Stronger

When the attacks happened many people were scared and confused, but through the help and support of doctors, police and the fire service many of them were helped to safety.

Ayshah spoke to Jason Killens who works for the London Ambulance service, about how the emergency services helped during in the attacks.

More like this

A police officer looks at flowers left at Kings Cross Underground station to remember 7/7 victims
play
1:00

Minute's silence for 7/7 bombings

7 July London bombings memorial

7/7 London bombings: What happened on 7 July 2005?

Top Stories

Trainers work with Orca killer whales during a show at the animal theme park SeaWorld in San Diego, California (19 March 2014)

Should whales be kept in theme parks?

Two apples made out of felt.
play
1:02

Fantastic food store made of... felt?!

Watch clip
play
0:44

Why is this lake all the colours of the rainbow?

Newsround Home