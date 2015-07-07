play
7/7 London bombings: How people came together

Ambulances and police vans stand at the ready in front of London's Kings Cross Station after a terrorist bomb exploded on the subway 07 July, 2005.AFP/getty images
Ambulances and police vans stand in front of London's Kings Cross Station after the terrorist bomb exploded near there

Today is the 10th anniversary of one of the worst terrorist attacks on the UK.

On 7 July 2005, four men with rucksacks full of explosives attacked central London.

More than 50 people lost their lives and hundreds more were injured.

The attacks became known as the 7/7 bombings.

Stronger

When the attacks happened there was lots of help and support from doctors, police and the fire service .

Ayshah spoke to Jason Killens who works for the London Ambulance service, about how the emergency services helped during in the attacks.

Jason Killens told us how the emergency services responded during the attacks.

Unity

In total, 52 people died in the 7/7 bombings, and more than 770 people were injured.

Esther Hyman lost her sister Miriam in the attacks.

She is proud of how people came together to help and support each other after the attacks.

Esther told us how people came together to support each other after the attacks

These types of attacks are very rare in the UK, and police, the government and security services are taking measures to try to stop events like 7/7 happening again.

