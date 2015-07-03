play
Tunisia attack: Minute's silence held for victims

Last updated at 11:39
The Queen
The Queen paid her respects during the minute's silence

A minute's silence has been held across the UK at midday to remember those affected by a terrorist attack in Tunisia a week ago.

Flags are being flown at half-mast over Buckingham Palace in London, while play at Wimbledon will be delayed.

The Queen and Prime Minister David Cameron joined the silence to remember 38 people, including 30 Britons, who lost their lives in the Tunisia attack last Friday.

A special ceremony was also held at the scene of the attack in Sousse, Tunisia.

Watch Ricky's report about the terrorist attack in Tunisia

A number of mosques took part in the silence too, and many will also remember the victims during Friday prayers.

Seventeen of the British victims have now been returned to their families in the UK with two further flights planned for Friday and Saturday.

Find out more about what's happening in Tunisia here.

Sue Evans and Owen RichardsPA
16-year-old Owen Richards who survived the attack that killed three members of his family, was joined by relatives, players and supporters at Walsall Football Club
Sousse beach
People have gathered on the beach at Sousse, Tunisia, to remember those killed there
David Cameron observes silencePA
The prime minister was on a visit to a health centre in Oxfordshire where he joined the silence
Wimbledon
The silence was also observed at Wimbledon, where the start of play was delayed
Lewis Hamilton at British Grand PrixAFP
Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton was among those taking part in the silence at the British Grand Prix at Silverstone
The Union FlagAP
The Union Flag is being flown at half mast over Buckingham Palace

