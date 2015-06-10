Women's World Cup 2015 highlights: France 1-0 England

A fantastic strike from Eugenie Le Sommer gives France a 1-0 victory over England in the two sides' opening Group F match at the 2015 Women's World Cup in Moncton.

Le Sommer pounced on some slack passing in the England midfield and drove home from the edge of the area in a game of few clear-cut chances, as France ground out a deserved win.

Mark Sampson's England side will look to bounce back in their next group match against Mexico on Saturday.

