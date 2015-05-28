Huge volcano eruption on Pacific island

A volcano on Isabela Island in the Pacific Ocean has erupted for the first time in 33 years.

Fire and lava started spewing out of Wolf volcano on Monday, with smoke rising six miles into the air.

Experts say the eruption poses no risk to people living on the island, but there are fears plants and animals could be harmed.

The island holds the world's only population of pink iguanas - but they are not in immediate danger, officials say.

Isabela Island is part of the Galapagos islands which are famous for their unique wildlife and are considered an area of natural beauty.