Big ceremony marks State Opening of Parliament

Westminster in London has seen a big ceremony today: the State Opening of Parliament and the Queen's Speech.

The big event brought parts of London to a standstill as Her Majesty The Queen travelled from Buckingham Palace to the Houses of Parliament to perform this important royal duty.

The Queen didn't actually write the speech but, in it, she sets out the Government's plans for the coming year.

Her Majesty was joined by the Duke of Edinburgh, sitting in uniform at her side, with the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall watching on.

She delivered in eight minutes the first Conservative-only plan for the country since 1996.