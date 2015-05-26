Real Madrid look to appoint Rafa Benitez as new manager

AP

Spanish football giants Real Madrid are close to appointing ex-Liverpool manager Rafael Benitez as their new boss.

The club sacked coach Carlo Ancelotti on Monday and are now looking to get Benitez in after he finishes the season with his current club Napoli, in Italy, next week.

Carlo Ancelotti managed Real Madrid for two seasons, and won the Champions League last year.

But he ended this year without any major trophies and Madrid decided to let him go.

Getty Images Real star Cristiano Ronaldo had said he wanted Ancelotti to stay as Madrid manager.

Benitez has managed in Spain before, winning two La Liga titles and the Uefa Cup with Valencia.

He won the Champions League with Liverpool in 2005 and the FA cup in 2006 but was sacked in 2010 after finishing 7th in the Premier League.

Getty Images Benitez won the Champions League in his first season as Liverpool manager.

Benitez also filled in as Chelsea manager for part of the 2013 season winning the Europa League with them before leaving for Napoli.