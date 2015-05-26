play
Life in Nepal - Amirda's story

Nepal is still recovering from the devastating earthquakes that hit the country.

A huge 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck Nepal on 25 April, followed by a second 7.3-magnitude quake on 12 May.

Several strong tremors have also been felt.

Millions of people have been affected, many of those are children.

Help and supplies from all over the world have been flown in to the country in South Asia and Nepal's government says it's doing all it can to help.

Lots of people lost their homes and are now living in temporary camps.

14 -year-old Amirda told Newsround what life is like for her now.

