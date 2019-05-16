Jeff Koons rabbit: World's most expensive sculpture by living artist sold at auction and other items

Getty Images

A sculpture by US artist Jeff Koons has sold for $91.1m (£71m), breaking the record for a work by a living artist.

The 104m (41in) tall steel cast of an inflatable rabbit was sold at Christie's auction house in New York.

The piece, snapped up by an unknown buyer, beats the previous record set by British artist David Hockney back in November.

Here are some other record-breaking items which sold for incredible prices...

Most expensive painting

Reuters

The world's most expensive painting sold at auction for £102.6 million.

"Les femmes d'Alger" version O, was painted by world famous artist Pablo Picasso in 1954-1955 and is one of a 15-part series of pictures.

The painting was auctioned at Christie's in New York and sold in 11 minutes flat after some furious telephone bidding!

It smashed the previous record held by Francis Bacon's "Three Studies of Lucian Freud" which sold for £89.3m in 2013.

Most expensive teddy bear

PA

This old bear named "Teddy Girl" sold for £110,000 at auction to a Japanese business man in 1994.

The bear was made in 1905 by a famous toy maker called Steiff, and used to belong to a man named Colonel Bob Henderson, who took it everywhere with him, even to his landing on the D-Day beaches during World War II.

Most expensive musical instrument

Other

The 'Lady Blunt' Stradivarius violin sold in an online auction for £9.8 million in 2011.

The violin is extremely rare, and is one of about 600 instruments made by Italian Antonio Stradivari still in existence.

Made in 1721, the violin was called 'Lady Blunt' after Lord Byron's granddaughter who first owned it.

All the money raised from the sale of the violin went to the Japan Earthquake and Tsunami Relief Fund.

Most expensive board game

(C) British Broadcasting Corporation

This edition of monopoly isn't your average household board game, it sold at auction for £1.4 million.

It was created by a jeweller called Sidney Mobell in 1988.

The board is made from 23 carat gold, the solid gold houses and hotels have rubies and sapphires on top of the chimneys, and the dice have 42 diamonds for spots.

Most expensive watch

AFP/Getty

The world's most expensive watch sold at auction for £13.4 million.

Made from 24 carat gold and weighing half a kilogramme - the Graves Supercomplication was made for an American banker in the Thirties.

It took eight years for a Swiss watchmaker called Patek Philippe to finish making it.

The watch has 900 moving parts and 24 different features, including a calendar.