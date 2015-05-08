play
Conservatives win general election

Last updated at 13:43
David CameronPA
David Cameron will be Prime Minister for another five years.

David Cameron will stay as Prime Minister after his party, the Conservatives, won the general election.

The Conservatives won the magic number of 326 seats, more than half of all those available, and more than any other party.

The other big story was the success of the Scottish National Party (SNP) who won all but three of the seats in Scotland.

Nicola SturgeonAP
SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon had a great night.

Ed Miliband resigned as Labour leader after a terrible night.

He had been hoping his party would win the election but they have got fewer seats than they did in the last election.

Ed MillibandReuters
Labour got fewer seats than they did in the last election.

The Liberal Democrats, led by Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg, experienced even worse results.

He also stepped down from running the party after the Lib Dems were only left with 8 MPs.

Nick CleggReuters
Lib Dem leader Nick Clegg kept his seat but saw most of his party wiped out.

