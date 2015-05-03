Nepal earthquake: DEC appeal UK donations top £33m

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Sanjoy Majumder has the latest from Nepal's capital, Kathmandu

Donations to the Disasters Emergency Committee appeal to help those affected by the Nepal earthquake have reached £33 million.

The money given by the UK public will be used to help the estimated eight million people in need.

Find out what life is like for kids after the earthquake

Many lost their homes in Saturday's earthquake and need food, water, shelter and medical care.

AFP Aid is being delivered by helicopter

Nepal has appealed for countries to provide more helicopters to help the relief effort in the mountains.

EPA These people in Kathmandu have lost their home

Damage caused by the quake has made it very hard for rescue teams to reach people trapped in remote areas.

But on Thursday a teenage boy was pulled from a collapsed building where he had been trapped for five days.

BBC reporter Nick Garnett was there when the boy was rescued...

A huge crowd of people cheered as the boy was freed, and later the rescue worker who helped him was hoisted into the air to celebrate.

The boy, named Pemba Lama, has been taken to hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile rescuers are still trying to get to some of the more tricky areas to reach in Nepal to help the people there.

The United Nations say eight million people have been affected in Nepal - more than a quarter of the country's population.