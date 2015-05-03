play
Watch Newsround

Nepal earthquake: DEC appeal UK donations top £33m

Last updated at 12:37
To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.
Sanjoy Majumder has the latest from Nepal's capital, Kathmandu

Donations to the Disasters Emergency Committee appeal to help those affected by the Nepal earthquake have reached £33 million.

The money given by the UK public will be used to help the estimated eight million people in need.

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.
Find out what life is like for kids after the earthquake

Many lost their homes in Saturday's earthquake and need food, water, shelter and medical care.

Aid is being delivered by helicopterAFP
Aid is being delivered by helicopter

Nepal has appealed for countries to provide more helicopters to help the relief effort in the mountains.

People in front of ruined home in Kathmandu, Nepal (27 April 2015)EPA
These people in Kathmandu have lost their home

Find out more about the earthquake

Incredible rescues

Damage caused by the quake has made it very hard for rescue teams to reach people trapped in remote areas.

But on Thursday a teenage boy was pulled from a collapsed building where he had been trapped for five days.

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.
BBC reporter Nick Garnett was there when the boy was rescued...

A huge crowd of people cheered as the boy was freed, and later the rescue worker who helped him was hoisted into the air to celebrate.

The boy, named Pemba Lama, has been taken to hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile rescuers are still trying to get to some of the more tricky areas to reach in Nepal to help the people there.

The United Nations say eight million people have been affected in Nepal - more than a quarter of the country's population.

More like this

Children in Nepal at camps
play
1:16

The children living in camps in Nepal after earthquake

Newsround studio guest
play
1:35

Leah chats to quake response charity

One of the rescuers is hoisted into the air to celebrate the rescue
play
1:12

Boy rescued from collapsed building in Nepal after 5 days

upset

Advice if you're upset by the news

People in front of ruined home in Kathmandu, Nepal (27 April 2015)

Eight million affected by Nepal earthquake

Ruins of a cathedral in Christchurch, New Zealand.

Why do earthquakes happen?

Top Stories

Fizzy-drinks

Energy drink ban in Scotland's sports centres

Meghan-Markle.

It's Meghan's birthday!

comments
1
habitable-zone-nasa

Nasa's Tess discovers Earth-like planet

Newsround Home