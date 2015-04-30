play
Watch Newsround

Boy rescued in Nepal after 5 days

A teenage boy has been rescued from a collapsed building where he had been trapped for five days, after the earthquake in Nepal.

Rescue workers from Nepal and the US worked for hours to free the boy, who has now been taken to hospital for treatment.

A huge crowd of people cheered as the boy was freed, and some of the rescue workers were even hoisted into the air to celebrate.

Andrew Olvera, an official from a US rescue agency said that the boy had been trapped between the collapsed floors of the building but was not "too far down".

Meanwhile rescuers are still trying to get to some of the more tricky areas to reach in Nepal to help the people there.

BBC reporter Nick Garnett was at the scene and describes how the boy was rescued.

