Nepal earthquake: British survivors arrive back in UK

Last updated at 07:18
A plane carrying 120 British people caught up in the Nepal earthquake on Saturday has arrived back in the UK.

Family members greeted relatives off the aid flight, which landed at Stansted Airport on Thursday morning.

The quake killed more than 5,000 people and now many survivors are in desperate need of food and clean water.

Leading charities say up to two million children have been affected by the earthquake and an emergency appeal here in the UK has already raised over £19 million.

Volunteers in Amritsar, India, load a truck with food to send to quake survivors in NepalEPA
Volunteers in Amritsar, India, load a truck with food to take to quake survivors in Nepal.

Trucks full of food like rice, oil and sugar are now trying to get to villagers in hard to reach mountain areas.

And helicopters are carrying emergency supplies of food and medicine to those that cannot be reached by road.

Ricky has been finding out how aid is getting to the people who need it in Nepal.

Many villages in the area have been almost completely destroyed by the massive quake.

And hundreds of thousands of people are having to live in temporary camps, in very tough conditions, with very little food and water.

Jenny has been finding out more about the rescue work in Nepal

The United Nations says eight million people have been affected by the massive earthquake - more than a quarter of Nepal's population.

Drone footage showed the devastation in Kathmandu

