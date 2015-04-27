To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Search goes on for Nepal earthquake survivors

The search is still on for survivors after a massive earthquake hit the country of Nepal in South Asia on Saturday.

At least 3,300 people have been confirmed killed in the country's worst earthquake in more than 80 years.

The quake had a magnitude of 7.8 and tremors were felt in nearby Pakistan, Bangladesh and India.

Many countries and charities from around the world have offered help to Nepal to deal with the disaster.

What do rescue workers take to Nepal?

Cities of tents have popped up in Nepal's capital city Kathmandu.

AP This woman is praying at a temple that was badly damaged

People who are too afraid to return to their homes, or have nowhere to go, are being sheltered there.

"We don't have a choice, our house is shaky," said shopkeeper Rabi Shrestha in an interview with AFP news agency.

Rescue helicopters are heading out to Mount Everest to help 210 stranded climbers down.

The quake struck central Nepal between capital city Kathmandu and the city of Pokhara

International help

The UK is sending a team of experts to help Nepal deal with what has happened.

Their priority is to reach people who are trapped and injured, and provide shelter and protection to those who have lost their homes.

Many countries, including America, Pakistan, China and India, have promised aid like food supplies, tents, doctors and search and rescue helicopters.

Dave from Shelterbox explains how charities are helping the people of Nepal

The search continues to find survivors from the earthquake, but rescue efforts have been made harder because many mountain roads are cracked or blocked by landslides and rubble.

It's also meant access to remote areas is difficult.