Each year thousands of men, women and children attempt a dangerous journey across the Mediterranean Sea to Europe.

Many of them are trying to escape poverty and war in their home countries.

Criminal gangs pack too many people into small boats, which leak and often sink. There's nobody to make sure the journey is safe.

Ayshah has been to Sicily, an island that's part of Italy, where rescue boats arrive every day, to find out what's being done to help.

She's heard from Babukar, a teenager who made the journey from Libya.