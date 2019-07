Schools in Sierra Leone have re-opened and children are able to go back to school for the first time in 9 months.

They had been closed to try to stop the spread of the potentially deadly disease, Ebola.

Lots of charities are trying to help families in the country, and now children there can catch up with their studies - but for some families, getting kids back to school isn't an option.

Ayshah has more on the children there who can't go back to school.