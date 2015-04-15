Ahead of the General Election Newsround is putting kids' questions to the different politicians hoping to run the country.

The election, which happens on 7 May this year, will allow adults vote to vote for who they think should be in charge for the next five years.

And in the build up to the big vote Newsround is interviewing the leaders of some of the main political parties.

In our second leader interview we took schoolchildren to meet Leanne Wood, the leader of the Welsh Nationalist Party Plaid Cymru.

She answered questions on immigration, education and why politics is important for kids.

They also asked her about becoming leader of her party and what challenges she'd overcome to get the top job.

Watch here to see what she said.