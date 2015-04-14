What's the best way to stroke a dog?

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.
Do you ever feel nervous around dogs?
It's quite common for children to feel uncomfortable around our canine companions so now the charity the Dog's Trust is running a campaign to try to help children feel more confident around dogs.
There are almost nine million dogs in the UK and the Dogs Trust want to make sure all children know the best ways to stay safe.
Ayshah took a group of kids to meet some dogs and get some top tips.