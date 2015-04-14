play
Watch Newsround
Last updated at 07:00

What's the best way to stroke a dog?

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.

Do you ever feel nervous around dogs?

It's quite common for children to feel uncomfortable around our canine companions so now the charity the Dog's Trust is running a campaign to try to help children feel more confident around dogs.

There are almost nine million dogs in the UK and the Dogs Trust want to make sure all children know the best ways to stay safe.

Ayshah took a group of kids to meet some dogs and get some top tips.

More like this

Experimental set-up used to test whether dogs can discriminate emotional expressions of human faces
play
1:58

Dogs can tell human emotions from your face

Minnie the dog in school
play
1:23

Primary school hires dog as teacher

Top Stories

Children use a raft to cross a flooded alley in the aftermath of Super Typhoon Mangkhut

Typhoon Mangkhut smashes Philippines

Rescuers in North Carolina

"Epic amounts of rainfall" hit US coast

The launch of IceSat-2

Top 5 facts about Nasa's ICESat-2 laser

Newsround Home