Andy Murray's most memorable career moments

BBC/AP/BBC Left to right: Andy at the Junior US Open in 2004; winning Wimbledon in 2013; and Olympic gold in 2012

June 2016 - Queen's Club record win

AFP/Getty Images

On Father's Day 2016, Andy Murray beat Canadian Milos Raonic to become the first man to win the Queen's Club title five times.

He said: "I certainly couldn't have asked for a more memorable first Father's Day, winning a trophy and spending time with my family."

Raonic led by a set and 3-0 before Murray became the first player this week to break the Canadian's serve.

The top seed and defending champion went on to win 6-7 (5-7) 6-4 6-3.

November 2015 - Davis Cup success

Getty Images Andy Murray and the rest of the GB team celebrate their Davis cup success

Andy helped Great Britain win the Davis Cup in 2015. It was the first time the team had won since 1936.

Murray beat Belgium's David Goffin to get the decisive point in Ghent, Belgium.

April 2014 - Tears after winning freedom of Stirling

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Andy Murray gets awarded the freedom of Stirling

In 2014, Murray showed his sensitive side again when he broke down in tears on receiving the honour of the freedom of the city of Stirling.

December 2013 - Winning Sports Personality of the Year

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Murray wins 2013 BBC Sports Personality of the Year

Murray won the BBC Sports Personality of the Year prize in 2013 following his Wimbledon success earlier that year...

July 2013 - The ultimate triumph? Wimbledon glory

PA

In 2013, Murray again made it to the Wimbledon final.

His opponent this time - the world number one, Novak Djokovic.

But this time Murray was more composed and ready. He beat him in straight sets and ended Britain's 77-year wait for a men's champion.

July 2013 - Oops, sorry, mum!

Getty Images

Murray leapt up to his player box to have a good hug with his team after winning Wimbledon.

But who did he forget to hug? His mum!

Luckily, someone reminded him as he was about to climb back down. Deary me, Andy.

December 2012 - Sports Personality... an embarrassing moment

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Lennox Lewis hands Murray his award - sort of

At the 2012 BBC Sports Personality of the Year, we all learned that Andy Murray loves an awkward moment.

He came in third place and accepted his award live from Miami where he'd been training.

Boxing legend Lennox Lewis was on hand to present him with the award, but couldn't hear when to hand the trophy to Andy, who decided to take things into his own hands.

Who doesn't love an awkward moment?

September 2012 - Wins his first Grand Slam at the US Open

Getty Images

In September 2012, Murray made it to US Open final.

He'd now lost four of his previous Grand Slam finals but managed to fight through against Novak Djokovic in an epic five-set final.

Andy Murray had finally became a Grand Slam champion.

August 2012 - Sweet revenge against Federer

Getty Images

Andy beat Roger Federer in the Olympic final at Wimbledon, winning the gold medal for Team GB.

It was sweet revenge because just a few weeks earlier, Murray lost to Federer in the Wimbledon final.

July 2012 - Wimbledon final - those tears

Getty Images

Seven years after his Wimbledon debut, Murray made it to the final.

With the whole of Britain's hopes resting on his shoulders, he was aiming to become the first British man since 1936 to win a major title.

He lost to tennis legend Roger Federer, but gained lots of new fans by having a good cry in his runner-up speech.

June 2011 - Beats his brother Jamie (at spelling)

Andy and Jamie Murray's Newsround spelling bee

In 2011, Andy and his brother Jamie took part in a groundbreaking interview on Newsround.

Yes, that's right, we set them a tennis spelling bee challenge.

Watch Andy take on Jamie in Newsround's Wimbledon spelling bee!

June 2005 - Starts his Wimbledon career

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Teenage Andy Murray's Wimbledon debut in 2005

In 2005, when baggy T-shirts were all the rage, Murray made his senior debut at Wimbledon and made it to the third round before losing.

He was only 18 years old.

But his run was enough for British tennis fans to know a new talent had arrived.

September 2004 - A star is launched

PA

In 2004, Andy Murray launched himself into the limelight with his long hair and a breakthrough win at the Junior US Open.

He turned professional the next year.