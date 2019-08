When you don't have a sheep dog, how do you herd your flock?

Well one man has started using a drone instead. Paul Brennan decided to use one on his brother's farm in Ireland.

The little remote controlled aircraft encourages the sheep into their pen.

Paul says it take three minutes and 21 seconds to get them from one side of the field to another using the gadget.

Jenny's got more on this woolly tech tale...

Pictures from Paul Brennan