play
Watch Newsround
Last updated at 06:52

What is diabetes and what causes it?

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.

This week on Newsround we're talking lots about food and what it does to your body.

It's because one in three kids in the UK is now overweight or obese.

In the worst cases and over time obesity can start to cause other health problems like Type 2 diabetes.

But that's very different from Type 1 diabetes, which lots of kids have.

Here Ricky tells you all about obesity, Type 2 diabetes and the affect it can have on people.

More like this

Chef Marc Vetri
play
2:05

Chef Marc Vetri helps American school battle obesity

fruit and vegetables
play
0:32

Why is it important to eat fruit and vegetables?

Food

Half of kids don't eat veg each day

Dr Radha Modgil

Your questions for food expert Dr Radha

Dr Radha and Ricky Boleto inside the human body
play
2:21

What does junk food do to your body?

Dr Radha Modgil
play
0:28

Dr Radha's guide to a healthy diet

Food
play
2:09

Half of kids don't eat veg each day

Woman helping a child to test her bloody sugar level

Diabetes: What is it and what causes it?

Top Stories

13-year-old Benjy on a football pitch with cartoon footballs

What's it like being a World Cup flagbearer?

England national football team's three lions badge

Who was England's star of the group stage?

The Star Wars character Rey posing with a light sabre
play
1:53

Want to train like a Jedi?

Newsround Home