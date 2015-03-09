Sam Smith and John Legend release duet for Comic Relief

Getty Images

Award winning singer Sam Smith's recorded a special duet with John Legend for this year's Comic Relief.

The Brit Award winner recorded a new version of his single Lay Me Downin in Los Angeles earlier this year.

They'll both perform the ballad during Comic Relief : Face the Funny on Friday 13 March on BBC One.

The one-off performance will be broadcast live from the London Palladium.

A digital download of the special track has been released ahead of their performance.

Getty Images Smith won two Brits for global success and best breakthrough act

Smith said: "Lay Me Down holds a very special place in my heart.

"Not only did I perform it at the Brits, I'm now going to perform it live on the Red Nose Day show with the extremely talented John Legend.

"I'm extremely proud that my single will help raise money for projects like this and many others in the UK and across Africa."

Legend said: "Sam is such a talented artist. We've been looking forward to working together for a while now.

"I'm so glad we could collaborate on such a great song and for such a great cause."

All the profits from the sale of the single will go to Comic Relief.