Farah and Rutherford share athletics tips

Athletics stars Mo Farah and Greg Rutherford have shared their tips for young athletes with Newsround.

Mo Farah was a big star of the London 2012 Olympic Games.

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Mo Farah shares tips for young athletes

He started athletics aged 12 and went on to win two gold medals at London 2012.

Now he has his sights set on the next Olympic Games, Rio 2016.

Mo said: "Focus on yourself. You don't become a better athlete if you have one bad race."

"Keep working, listen to coach and believe in yourself," he added.

Greg Rutherford won gold at London 2012 in the long jump.

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Greg Rutherford shares his advice

He told Newsround: "Listen to your own body. Nobody knows you like you, and it's very easy to push yourself too hard."

"If you go to an athletics club, or even if you're doing it at school, try everything," he added.

"Try a bit of throwing, try a bit of jumping... it's a matter of finding what works for you."