play
Watch Newsround

Baymax-style gadget developed in USA

A new device that can diagnose illnesses quickly - a bit like Baymax from Big Hero 6 - is being developed in the USA.

At the moment, finding out what illness a patient has can often take weeks, and patients may have to have lots of tests.

The makers of Gene Radar say their device can diagnose several illnesses very quickly, using just a drop of blood or even saliva.

They say it could be able to tell if somebody has caught a virus like Ebola, before they show any actual symptoms.

Now it's up to regulators in the USA to decide if the device can be approved for use.

There are many other companies working on quicker, more accurate tests for viruses like Ebola.

If any of them succeed, it could pave the way for fast, mobile healthcare devices a bit like Baymax in Big Hero 6!

Watch more videos

Video

Baymax-style gadget developed in USA

Video

What's it like to go on Hajj?

Video

Whaley Bridge dam: Residents allowed to return home

Video

CBBC's Karim reveals which Strictly dances he's scared of

Video

Why are showers so hard to forecast?

Video

Watch: Trying out amazing bionic arm for the first time

Video

'You don't know what'll be in the cupboard in the school holidays'

Video

Esport expert Frankie Ward's top gaming advice

Video

How was the Earth made?

Video

Watch: 11-year-old skateboarder with some serious skills

Video

FaZe Clan gets its first female pro-gamer

Video

Why are insects so amazing?

Video

'Why I'm glad that I have alopecia'

Top Stories

school uniform.

Is it time to get rid of 'expensive' school uniforms?

comments
Sterling, Hazard and Sancho in FIFA20.

Five leaks from the Fifa 20 beta

comments
inflatable-unicorn.

Warnings over the safety of inflatable unicorns

comments
Newsround Home