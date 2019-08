To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Listen to what children there have to say

Refugee camps in Lebanon have been hit with freezing temperatures, carpeting the sands with snow.

Children that had to flee Syria due to the war there are now dealing with terrible weather conditions in neighbouring country Lebanon.

The UN refugee agency, the UNHCR, is giving out emergency winter aid, but there are a lot of people needing help.

Watch the clip to hear from children living there.

Footage from Dar Al-Mussawir/ Unicef