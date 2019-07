When you think of waterfalls, you tend to picture stuff going down...

But visitors to Niagara Falls in North America got a shock when they saw adventurer Will Gadd climbing UP a frozen section.

Niagara Falls is actually a collection of three waterfalls - he made it up an icy part of Horseshoe Falls, the biggest one.

Will said: "I've been ice climbing for 30 years now and this is the coolest thing I've ever done."

Watch Hayley's clip to see Will in action.