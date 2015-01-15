Snow and storms sweep across much of UK

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Thursday's update on the wintry weather

Wintry weather is sweeping through parts of the UK and warnings of high winds for much of the west and north are still in place.

Snow fell on Tuesday and Wednesday, mostly across parts of Scotland and Northern Ireland.

More than 200 schools were closed yesterday across Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

A tornado hit 24 homes in Wales and a bolt of lightning struck two properties - two people were taken to hospital.

It will remain windy in many places throughout Thursday too. On Wednesday gales of up to 80mph were recorded.

Over the weekend, windy weather caused tens of thousands of homes to lose power across Scotland. Some were without electricity for several days.