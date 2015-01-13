play
Watch Newsround
Last updated at 15:49

How volcano pumice helps scientists

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.

Flights to the island of Tonga have been cancelled after a volcano erupted, spewing ash into the sky.

Tonga is a small island in the Pacific Ocean, east of Australia.

Experts from New Zealand's GNS Science agency said volcanic activity had been recorded for a few weeks.

It's thought the volcano may have started under the ocean but erupted out of the water, creating a tiny new island.

Airlines hope they can carry on sending planes to Tonga on Wednesday, as long as the ash has cleared.

Fierce Earth presenter Dr Dougal Jerram told Newsround that pumice stones from volcanoes help scientists investigate the eruptions.

Top Stories

13-year-old Benjy on a football pitch with cartoon footballs

What's it like being a World Cup flagbearer?

England national football team's three lions badge

Who was England's star of the group stage?

The Star Wars character Rey posing with a light sabre
play
1:53

Want to train like a Jedi?

Newsround Home