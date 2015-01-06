play
Watch Newsround
Last updated at 11:04

X Factor judges Simon and Cheryl go head-to-head in NTAs

Cheryl Fernandez-Versini and Simon CowellPA

X Factor judges Simon Cowell and Cheryl Fernandez-Versini will be going head-to-head at this year's National Television Awards (NTAs).

Cheryl and Simon will be up against David Walliams and Mary Berry in a new TV judge category.

The X Factor, Strictly Come Dancing, The Voice UK and Britain's Got Talent will do battle for best talent show.

But not so good news for actor Peter Capaldi who hasn't made the shortlist for top drama performance.

It's the first time the star of Doctor Who hasn't made the shortlist since the show was revived.

Ant & Dec at the National Television Awards 2014PA
Ant and Dec are NTA favourites - and this year's no different!

Ant and Dec, who've won big at the awards in the past, are nominated in the Entertainment category, for Saturday Night Takeaway and I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

Last year the Geordie duo were given a special landmark award celebrating their 25 years in showbusiness.

Best Talent Show will see a huge battle between Strictly Come Dancing, The X Factor, The Voice UK and Britain's Got Talent.

The NTAs are voted for by the public and the awards ceremony will take place on 21 January in London, presented by Dermot O'Leary.

More like this

Ant & Dec on The Ant & Dec Show in 1995
image

Pictures: Ant & Dec's 25 years in showbiz

Ant and Dec
image

Pictures: National Television Awards winners 2014

Top Stories

One of the bears, Kai, steps outside in to his new home for the first time.

Endangered bears settle in to their new home

Nicci Daly holds an Irish flag

Why Ireland are hockey heroes

Charlie
play
1:05

Could this be the youngest sheepdog trainer?

Newsround Home