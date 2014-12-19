Exoskeleton helping disabled people to 'walk'

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.
Check out the amazing technology helping paralysed and disabled people to walk independently.
It's called the exoskeleton and it's currently being tested out in several hospitals across the UK.
The device is strapped to the outside of a person's limbs and can then be controlled by them.
Nikki Fox, the BBC's disability reporter, went to test it out and took her friends and family along to see how it works too.