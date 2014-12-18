Sony 'forced' to bow to film hackers

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.
Sony Pictures has cancelled the planned US release on 25 December of the film The Interview, after major cinema chains decided not to screen it.
The film is about a fictional plot to kill North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.
Hackers have already carried out a cyber attack on Sony and warned the public to stay away from cinemas screening the film.
The US government said it was considering a "range of options" on how to respond to the attack.
So why's this such a big story?
Here's Jenny.